PokeyMcSot
on August 17th, 2019
If you are a modern day stoner, than you probably dab. Weed has really evolved and the Huni Badger navigates you through. . With concentrates and wax come terpenes. Yada yada yada, terpenes are needed to help thc cross the blood brain barrier and different terpenes have different effects. We’ve all been recently educated. What you may not know is terpenes that burn to hot can be carcinogenic. The temperature has everything to do with dabs. Different strains may burn better hotter.. others low temp Maybe.. the point is!!!.... is that the Huni Badger has the temperature figured out for you. It was built for dabbing so the nail gets exactly how hot it should be. This means amazing taste, perfect burn on the concentrate (pools before vaporizing) and one kick a%% high. It’s very well rounded and you can literally feel the individual effects of each strain. They even provide 2 nails.. one for hotter burning concentrates and one for cooler. If you’ve reached a smoking plateau, consider it conquered!! The drawbacks include a tough cleaning job inclusive on some disassembly. The solution can get the gunk out, it just seems like you’re disassembling a gun. Overall A-