 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Huni Badger Vertical Vaporizer Kit - Black

Huni Badger Vertical Vaporizer Kit - Black

by Huni Badger

Skip to Reviews
3.84
Huni Badger Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Huni Badger Vertical Vaporizer Kit - Black
Huni Badger Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Huni Badger Vertical Vaporizer Kit - Black
Huni Badger Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Huni Badger Vertical Vaporizer Kit - Black
Huni Badger Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Huni Badger Vertical Vaporizer Kit - Black
Huni Badger Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Huni Badger Vertical Vaporizer Kit - Black

$189.00MSRP

About this product

PACKAGE INCLUDES: Waterproof Hard Case User’s Manual Huni Badger Unit High Temp HuniTip (installed) Low Temp HuniTip 510 eGo Adapter 14mm Adapter 3 x HuniPot Extract Containers (One stored in magnetic cap) 3 x Pipe Cleaners 2 x Replacement O-rings (Adapters double as a mouthpiece or can be used for water filtration attachments) *Requires an 18650 battery, 20A or above recommended for best performance (NOT included with kit) INSTRUCTIONS: Pull off magnetic battery cover on the side of the Huni Badger to install an 18650 battery with the positive (+) and negative (-) connections matching the markings on the inside. Pull open the magnetic cap on the bottom of the device to reveal the mouthpiece stored within the same compartment as the HuniTip heating element. Slide open the dust cover on top of the device to expose the threaded airway. Thread in the mouthpiece clockwise until snug. Prepare your extracts for use. Press the power button 5 times to turn on the Huni Badger. The logo on the button will glow, the LED light turns on, and the HuniTip begins to heat up immediately. The Huni Badger reaches operating temperature in roughly 10 seconds. CAUTION: HOT! NEVER TOUCH THE HUNITIP BEFORE IT HAS COOLED DOWN. Inhale gently through the mouthpiece while dabbing the HuniTip directly onto your extracts. Note: The device will automatically turn off after 60 seconds as a safety feature. To continue use, press the power button 5 times and the device will be ready to go again. AFTER USE: Make sure device is turned off. (LED and power button light should both be off) Unscrew the mouthpiece and shut the dust cover. Replace mouthpiece and HuniPot back within their compartments in the magnetic cap. Insert HuniTip into the mouthpiece compartment and secure magnetic cap.

4 customer reviews

Show all
3.84

write a review

PokeyMcSot

If you are a modern day stoner, than you probably dab. Weed has really evolved and the Huni Badger navigates you through. . With concentrates and wax come terpenes. Yada yada yada, terpenes are needed to help thc cross the blood brain barrier and different terpenes have different effects. We’ve all been recently educated. What you may not know is terpenes that burn to hot can be carcinogenic. The temperature has everything to do with dabs. Different strains may burn better hotter.. others low temp Maybe.. the point is!!!.... is that the Huni Badger has the temperature figured out for you. It was built for dabbing so the nail gets exactly how hot it should be. This means amazing taste, perfect burn on the concentrate (pools before vaporizing) and one kick a%% high. It’s very well rounded and you can literally feel the individual effects of each strain. They even provide 2 nails.. one for hotter burning concentrates and one for cooler. If you’ve reached a smoking plateau, consider it conquered!! The drawbacks include a tough cleaning job inclusive on some disassembly. The solution can get the gunk out, it just seems like you’re disassembling a gun. Overall A-

dab_gawd

The Huni Badger rocks!!! Outstanding customer service and great 3-year warranty. 5 clicks and your unit is already ready to go! Had mine for a year and it's still going strong :)

DailyDabberDan

This thing is a 10/10!!! Quickest and most convenient way to dab for sure, and loving the money I’m saving from not buying butane🙌🏼 Although all that money goes to Wax anyways🤦🏻‍♂️🤣

About this brand

Huni Badger Logo
Founded in 2015, Huni Badger is based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. Here at Huni Badger, we are devoted to designing portable vaporizers that integrates superior functionality with the convenience of transportability, without the need for torches and power cords. The Huni Badger Vertical Vaporizer is a high output portable vaporizer that is powered by a single, easily removable 18650 Lithium-ion battery. You can carry as many of these powerful batteries as needed for instant exchanges, allowing you to take this fully functional vaporizer everywhere you go. The heating element of Huni Badger is an advanced ceramic barrel that, in mere seconds, warms up to the perfect temperature required to efficiently vaporize your favorite extracts. By manufacturing high quality, original products and providing caring customer service, combined with an installment of collaboration possibilities, the Huni Badger team will set a new standard for the culture.