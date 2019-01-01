 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Nectar Collector Huniguide Bubbler

by Huni Badger

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Nectar Collector® is a master creator in next generation glass vaporizers that offer unparalleled ease of use and portability. The Nectar Collector Huniguide bubbler is the perfect water filtration attachment for your Huni Badger. Designed to fit perfectly on the 510 EGO Muzzle mouthpiece that comes with every Huni Badger kit, the borosilicate glass Huniguide spillproof bubbler is ready for action whenever, wherever you go. DIRECTIONS: Fill the Huniguide with 1/5 to 1/4 of water Wipe down Huniguide, dry glass connection section with paper towel Equip Huni Badger with the 510 EGO Muzzle mouthpiece by screwing it on Make sure O-rings are in place on the 510 EGO Muzzle mouthpiece Now attach Huniguide to the Huni Badger by simply slipping it over the 510 EGO Muzzle mouthpiece Test and confirm the O-rings had secured the Huniguide to the Huni Badger Turn on the Huni Badger and enjoy!

About this brand

Founded in 2015, Huni Badger is based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. Here at Huni Badger, we are devoted to designing portable vaporizers that integrates superior functionality with the convenience of transportability, without the need for torches and power cords. The Huni Badger Vertical Vaporizer is a high output portable vaporizer that is powered by a single, easily removable 18650 Lithium-ion battery. You can carry as many of these powerful batteries as needed for instant exchanges, allowing you to take this fully functional vaporizer everywhere you go. The heating element of Huni Badger is an advanced ceramic barrel that, in mere seconds, warms up to the perfect temperature required to efficiently vaporize your favorite extracts. By manufacturing high quality, original products and providing caring customer service, combined with an installment of collaboration possibilities, the Huni Badger team will set a new standard for the culture.