  250 mg CBD Hemp Oil Heat Rub

250 mg CBD Hemp Oil Heat Rub

by Huny-B CBD

Huny-B CBD Topicals Balms 250 mg CBD Hemp Oil Heat Rub

We designed our signature CBD Hemp Oil Heat Rub to penetrate sore muscles and joints by using and aging CBD, derived from the Hemp Plant, Hemp Seed Oil, Arnica, and 20 Essential Oils and Herbs in a certain blend to get the job done! The Heat Rub employs the synergistic effects of over 20 herbs and essential oils that contain their own unique effects alone, and become more when placed together. The ingredients we use help with healing,topical and deep pain relief, blood flow, and maintaining healthy skin. Of course we can tell you we added CBD was for the purpose of its anti-inflammatory, along with many other attributes. But the government states it much nicer. Indeed they do a fine job on our ingredients.

Huny-b is a family owned and operated company. We began our journey years ago. Before we started this company we were CBD users. We have Autistic family members that use the our CBD oils for mood and anxiety on a daily basis. We also have family members that are in chronic pain that use our oils and liniments daily. They enjoy life with less pain and less pain pills. Our line of products was developed after years of experimentation with Herbs and Essential Oils. Our goal was to produce something to assist those with nerve pain. Treating the skin, our body’s largest organ, seemed like the thing to do the more we found out about the powers of Essential Oils. Once legal CBD became available, adding it just made sense. They say necessity is the mother of invention and in our case that is absolutely true. What we know of our product comes from countless hours of use on ourselves and involves numerous testers. Our results with the liniments blew us away just in the sense of pain relief. Never mind the anti-fungal, antibiotic, and antimicrobial properties of the Essential Oils that we use! CBD just made a good thing better. We wanted to achieve an all natural product that actually gives relief and improves the health of your skin. We believe that is exactly what we have done. Our family and friends agree also. Check out the testimonial section of our website. We were floored by the positive responses. We are also on Facebook and look forward to seeing you there.