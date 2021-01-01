 Loading…

Sativa

Alaskan Thunder Fuck Distillate Cartridge 1g

by HUSH

HUSH Concentrates Cartridges Alaskan Thunder Fuck Distillate Cartridge 1g

About this product

Alaskan Thunder Fuck Distillate Cartridge 1g by HUSH

About this brand

We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.

About this strain

Alaskan Thunder Fuck

Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa marijuana strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska. According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier. Alaskan Thunder Fuck usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk. Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.

