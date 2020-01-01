 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Blackberry Cream Live Resin 1g
Indica

Blackberry Cream Live Resin 1g

by HUSH

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Blackberry Cream

Blackberry Cream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blackberry Cream from Exotic Genetix combines the sweet berry terpenes of Blackberry Kush with the smooth creamy notes of Cookies and Cream. This 70% indica hybrid produces high THC levels, above average yields, and is an excellent choice for hash making.

About this brand

HUSH Logo
We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.