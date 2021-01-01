Blackberry Pie Cartridge 1g
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
- Limonene
Blackberry Pie is a hybrid cross of Jojorizo’s Blackberry Widow and a Crystal Locomotive created by Gage Green Genetics. This hybrid is easy to grow and all phenotypes present the potency and high resin content you would expect given its White Widow and Trainwreck heritage. A beautiful and aromatic plant featuring flowers with deep purple hues and ample trichomes, Blackberry Pie offers a nice blend of heady euphoria with a medicinal body high.
