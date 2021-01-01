 Loading…

Hybrid

Blackberry Pie Cartridge 1g

by HUSH

HUSH Concentrates Cartridges Blackberry Pie Cartridge 1g

Blackberry Pie Cartridge 1g by HUSH

We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.

Blackberry Pie

Blackberry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Limonene

Blackberry Pie is a hybrid cross of Jojorizo’s Blackberry Widow and a Crystal Locomotive created by Gage Green Genetics. This hybrid is easy to grow and all phenotypes present the potency and high resin content you would expect given its White Widow and Trainwreck heritage. A beautiful and aromatic plant featuring flowers with deep purple hues and ample trichomes, Blackberry Pie offers a nice blend of heady euphoria with a medicinal body high.

