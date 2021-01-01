Blue Mystic Cartridge 1g
by HUSHWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Blue Mystic Cartridge 1g by HUSH
About this brand
HUSH
About this strain
Blue Mystic
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Blue Mystic is as mysterious as its name indicates, with unknown genetics that definitely contain some Blueberry and possibly some Skunk or Northern Lights. These plants flower between 7 to 9 weeks, with light blue coloring that can make the trichome-covered buds look almost gray. It does have the distinctive Blueberry aroma, but it’s fairly subtle compared to other strains, making it a good choice for growers or patients who need discretion.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.