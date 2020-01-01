 Loading…
  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  5. Blueberry Diesel Distillate Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Blueberry Diesel Distillate Cartridge 1g

by HUSH

HUSH Concentrates Cartridges Blueberry Diesel Distillate Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Blueberry Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Blueberry Diesel is a cross of two favorite strains, Blueberry and Sour Diesel. It is probably best known for its strong blueberry smell with hints of fuel from its Diesel lineage. Blueberry flavors overwhelm its sticky flowers, which should have plenty of trichomes and long orange hairs. Effects tend to be happy and relaxing but not too overwhelming, making this a popular choice for many kinds of consumers.

About this brand

We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.