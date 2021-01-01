Chernobyl Cartridge 1g
by HUSHWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Chernobyl Cartridge 1g by HUSH
About this brand
HUSH
About this strain
Chernobyl
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Chernobyl is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Jack the Ripper and Trinity. This strain produces dreamy effects that are long-lasting and may boost your mood. Chernobyl smells like lime sherbet. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.