Hybrid

Citrus Sap Shatter 1g

by HUSH

HUSH Concentrates Solvent Citrus Sap Shatter 1g

About this product

Citrus Sap Shatter 1g by HUSH

About this brand

HUSH Logo
We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.

About this strain

Citrus Sap

Citrus Sap
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.

