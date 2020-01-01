 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Glass Apple Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Glass Apple Cartridge 1g

by HUSH

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Glass Apple

Glass Apple

Glass Apple is an award-winning strain from The Dandelion Co. out of Boulder, CO. This cross of Pineapple Express and Glass Slipper won Best Hybrid at the 2013 Rooster Classic. Having the aroma of freshly-cut Granny Smith apples and offering well-rounded sativa-dominant effects, Glass Apple firmly lands in a sweet spot for consumers seeking a functional buzz while boosting energy and cannabinoid intake.

About this brand

HUSH Logo
We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.