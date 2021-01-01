 Loading…

Hybrid

by HUSH

We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Glueberry is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Gorilla Glue and OG Kush. This triple threat of a strain can pack a heavy punch of effects that will make you feel euphoric before lulling you into a chilled out state. Glueberry has a fruity, blueberry flavor profile with bright hints of citrus. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help fight symptoms related to PTSD and chronic anxiety.

