Juicy Fruit BHO 1g

by HUSH

HUSH Concentrates Solvent Juicy Fruit BHO 1g

About this strain

Juicy Fruit

Juicy Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Also known as Fruity Juice, this cannabis strain was developed by Sensi Seeds. Crossed with pure Afghani indica and pure Thai sativa, Juicy Fruit is a large-leafed, thick-stemmed plant with colors of green and purple. Once broken up, colors of lavender, orange, and amber-purple float throughout the trichome heads and into the stems. Flowering time is approximately 7-9 weeks, with a THC level measuring about 15-20%. Smells are described as ranging from tangy and sweet, sort of like fruit punch and lemons, to a blend of piña colada and plums. The effects begin with a dizzy, light-headed feeling and can last up to 3 hours. 

About this brand

We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.