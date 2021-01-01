About this product
HUSH
Juicy Fruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Juicy Fruit, also known as "Juicy Fruit OG" or "Fruity Juice," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Consumers should be cautious with this strain, as the effects are long-lasting and double sided: Juicy Fruit has been reported to cause headaches and paranoia, but It's also known to spark creativity. The aroma is tangy and sweet with notes of fruit punch, lemon, plums and tropical pina colada. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks, with THC levels measuring 15-20%.
