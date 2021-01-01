 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Juicy Fruit
Hybrid

Juicy Fruit

by HUSH

HUSH Cannabis Flower Juicy Fruit

About this product

About this brand

We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.

About this strain

Juicy Fruit

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Juicy Fruit, also known as "Juicy Fruit OG" or "Fruity Juice," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Consumers should be cautious with this strain, as the effects are long-lasting and double sided: Juicy Fruit has been reported to cause headaches and paranoia, but It's also known to spark creativity. The aroma is tangy and sweet with notes of fruit punch, lemon, plums and tropical pina colada. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks, with THC levels measuring 15-20%.

