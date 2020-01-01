 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
LA Cheese Bronze

by HUSH

L.A. Cheese

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Coming out of Big Buddha Seeds’ Cheese collection, the award-winning L.A. Cheese bridges Europe and the West Coast by crossing UK Exodus Cheese and L.A. Confidential. L.A. Cheese offers a spicy, cheesy, and overall dank flavor that may take you into a heavy, full-bodied high. L.A. Cheese is a great option for winding down at the end of the day with good company.

 

We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.