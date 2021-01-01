LA Cheese Cartridge 1g
About this product
LA Cheese Cartridge 1g by HUSH
About this brand
HUSH
About this strain
Confidential Cheese
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Confidential Cheese by DNA Genetics is a crossbred hybrid of Cheese and LA Confidential. This indica-dominant strain has pale green crystal-covered buds with a sour cheese aroma inherited from its parent. Medical patients have used the potent and heavy effects of Confidential Cheese to treat severe pain, insomnia, and lost appetite. For growers, this strain finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks with moderate yields.
