  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  5. Lavender Cartridge 1g
Indica

Lavender Cartridge 1g

by HUSH

HUSH Concentrates Cartridges Lavender Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lavender Cartridge 1g by HUSH

About this brand

HUSH Logo
We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.

About this strain

Lavender

Lavender
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Built from strains around the world, Lavender by Soma Seeds has its origins from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean and Afghani Hawaiian. This strain, sometimes referred to as Lavender Kush, has dense buds that give off a floral and spicy aroma. It has a dark purple coloration at the ends of its leaves.

