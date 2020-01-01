 Loading…
  Northern Wreck Diamonds Wax 1g
Indica

Northern Wreck Diamonds Wax 1g

by HUSH

About this strain

Northern Wreck

Northern Wreck

Northern Wreck is an indica-dominant strain that combines the dizzying strength of Northern Lights with the complex cerebral sensations of Trainwreck. Get to a comfortable place, because Northern Wreck will leave you melting under the force of its euphoria. With its heavy yields and fast flowering cycle, Northern Wreck is a blessing to commercial growers looking to harvest a lot of product quickly.

About this brand

We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.