  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pina Colada Cartridge 1g
Sativa

Pina Colada Cartridge 1g

by HUSH

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.

About this strain

Pina Colada

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

CBD Lilly, also known as “Piña Colada,” is a CBD-dominant strain with happy effects. Averaging a 3-to-1 CBD:THC ratio, CBD Lilly is a potent medicine for consumers seeking therapeutic effects. This sativa-dominant pairing of Congo IBL and Queen Mother imbues consumers with uplifting euphoria that coaxes laughter and conversation. Its buzz settles down into the body as functional and mild relaxation that helps with inflammation and physical discomfort. The smell has been described as spicy and grassy.  

