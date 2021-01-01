Hybrid
Pineapple Cartridge 1g
About this product
Pineapple Cartridge 1g by HUSH
About this brand
HUSH
We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.
About this strain
Pineapple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Pineapple, also known as Pineapple OG, is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel.
