 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pineapple OG Distillate Cartridge 1g

Pineapple OG Distillate Cartridge 1g

by HUSH

Write a review
HUSH Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple OG Distillate Cartridge 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple OG

Pineapple OG

This 70% sativa hybrid is thought to be a cross between Pineapple Express and an unknown OG Kush hybrid, and is probably only available on the West Coast. As a relatively rare find, the cannabinoid content of Pineapple OG is unclear, but both parent strains are known for their potency, so expect this one to be pretty strong. Smoke reports mention a sweet-spicy pineapple flavor and odors of lemon, pine and fuel, and Pineapple OG is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz.

About this brand

HUSH Logo
We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.