 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Purple Animal Cookies Shatter 1g

Purple Animal Cookies Shatter 1g

by HUSH

Write a review
HUSH Concentrates Solvent Purple Animal Cookies Shatter 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Animal Cookies

Purple Animal Cookies

Purple Animal Cookies by CannaVenture Seeds is an indica-dominant cross with beautiful coloration and potent effects. The strain was bred by crossing Animal Cookies with LVPK, and is generally a Cookie-dominant cross of these genetics. This leads to a sweet, earthy aroma and happy, relaxing effects that intensify with continued consumption. It has an average flowering time of 9 to 10 weeks, and offers a fair yield to attentive growers. Purple Animal Cookies’ happy, sedating buzz makes it an ideal fit for the end of the workday.  

About this brand

HUSH Logo
We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.