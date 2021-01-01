 Loading…

Indica

Purple Punch Cartridge 1g

by HUSH

HUSH Concentrates Cartridges Purple Punch Cartridge 1g

Purple Punch Cartridge 1g by HUSH

We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

