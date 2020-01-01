 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Purple Wreck Live Resin 1g

by HUSH

Purple Wreck Live Resin 1g

About this product

About this strain

Purple Wreck

Purple Wreck

Purple Wreck is the offspring of two very popular strains, Purple Urkle and Trainwreck, and was created by Amsterdam’s DNA genetics. Purple Wreck speeds up the growth time of the usually slow Urkle, and plants can be expected to flower in 8-9 weeks. The resulting buds are dense and plentiful, making this strain a favorite of growers. Flowers tend to smell both sweet and grassy, with similar tastes and sweet undertones.

About this brand

We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.