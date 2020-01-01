 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Royal Purple Kush Shatter 1g

by HUSH

HUSH Concentrates Solvent Royal Purple Kush Shatter 1g

Royal Purple Kush

Royal Purple Kush

A gorgeous lime green and vibrant purple cultivar from Emerald Triangle Seeds, Royal Purple Kush crosses two old world indicas: Black Afghani and Bubba Kush. The well-rounded flavor profile is sweet from Black Afghani, and peppery and fruity from Bubba Kush. As for the high, it is heavier than most purp strains without being completely flooring. Royal Purple Kush is great for mid-afternoon sessions or smokers with high tolerances.

 

About this brand

HUSH

We believe quality of life is better when there is wide diversity at any and every level of existence. Respect for the individual forms the core of what we stand for as a company. QUALITY We strive for excellence, doing the best we can every day. We value strong partnerships with people who commit to quality of the highest levels. INTEGRITY We understand that honesty and truth override all other elements of decision making.