Bred by John Casali of Huckleberry Hill Farms, Huckleberries is a sativa-dominant cross of Paradise Punch and Zkittlez. Buds are light green in color with purple hairs and its aroma has earthy undertones with a fruity backdrop. The long-lasting high makes for a perfect strain for afternoon adventures. This is one of the strains from Huckleberry Hill Farms that Willie Nelson handpicked for his Willie’s Reserve line.