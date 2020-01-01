 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  5. Huckleberry Jam BHO 1g

Huckleberry Jam BHO 1g

by HUSH

HUSH Concentrates Solvent Huckleberry Jam BHO 1g

About this product

About this strain

Huckleberries

Huckleberries

Bred by John Casali of Huckleberry Hill Farms, Huckleberries is a sativa-dominant cross of Paradise Punch and Zkittlez. Buds are light green in color with purple hairs and its aroma has earthy undertones with a fruity backdrop. The long-lasting high makes for a perfect strain for afternoon adventures. This is one of the strains from Huckleberry Hill Farms that Willie Nelson handpicked for his Willie’s Reserve line.

About this brand

HUSH Logo