"90% Cocoa Brown" Leather Pouch / Case

by Hush-Kush

Hush-Kush Storage Bong & Pipe Storage "90% Cocoa Brown" Leather Pouch / Case
About this product

Made in Canada with a selection of high-quality genuine leather, the 90% Cocoa Brown large format pouch is ideal for vaporizers, pipes or multiple blunts. The hand picked end-of-production leather hides we use enable us to minimize resource waste. This small quantity of leather we work with brings a dimension of exclusivity to this pouch! The inner surface of this pouch is made of Perma-B technology. This eco-friendly process is unique in this market. It consists of strengthening the inner surface of each carrying pouch by coating it with a beeswax based natural ingredient compound developed by our company. This technology gives the product its smell proof, durable, and biodegradable qualities, making it so appealing to its users. - Smell Proof - Discreet & Elegant - Size Adjustable - Eco-Friendly & Biodegradable - Washable 5.5” wide, adjustable diameter : max. 1.5"

About this brand

Designed for the environmentally concerned cannabis enthusiast, Hush-Kush integrates aesthetics and discretion into your routine. An experience that stands out for its beeswax-based technology Perma-B, unique in this market. Practical and authentic essentials handmade in Canada.

