SleepyDave
on October 2nd, 2018
This is a very good tasting bud. It alleviates any depression I am having an replaces that frown with a smile. Don't smoke too much, or you'll be laid out on the couch. A good motivating sativa to get things done.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
BLCK is HUXTON's devotion to uncompromising quality. Our flower is small-batch, hand-selected before being hand-trimmed and slow-cured for 30 days in glass barrels. No one is transcending their premium genetics like HUXTON's BLCK. Available in eighth glass jars, half gram vape, and two half-gram prerolls.
on October 2nd, 2018
This is a very good tasting bud. It alleviates any depression I am having an replaces that frown with a smile. Don't smoke too much, or you'll be laid out on the couch. A good motivating sativa to get things done.
Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. Almost a pure sativa that crosses Haze Brothers Original Haze and a Mexican landrace, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.