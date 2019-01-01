 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BLCK Flower - Cannalope Haze

by HUXTON

HUXTON Cannabis Flower BLCK Flower - Cannalope Haze

About this product

BLCK is HUXTON's devotion to uncompromising quality. Our flower is small-batch, hand-selected before being hand-trimmed and slow-cured for 30 days in glass barrels. No one is transcending their premium genetics like HUXTON's BLCK. Available in eighth glass jars, half gram vape, and two half-gram prerolls.

About this strain

Cannalope Haze

Cannalope Haze

Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. Almost a pure sativa that crosses Haze Brothers Original Haze and a Mexican landrace, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.

About this brand

HUXTON Logo
We are good-time providers, dedicated to the craft of bringing happiness and enhanced experiences to everyone. Awarded Arizona's BEST CANNABIS FLOWER BRAND in 2018.