BLCK Flower - Cannalope Haze
by HUXTONWrite a review
About this product
BLCK is HUXTON's devotion to uncompromising quality. Our flower is small-batch, hand-selected before being hand-trimmed and slow-cured for 30 days in glass barrels. No one is transcending their premium genetics like HUXTON's BLCK. Available in eighth glass jars, half gram vape, and two half-gram prerolls.
About this strain
Cannalope Haze
Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. Almost a pure sativa that crosses Haze Brothers Original Haze and a Mexican landrace, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.