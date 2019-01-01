 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BLCK Flower - Green Crack

by HUXTON

HUXTON Cannabis Flower BLCK Flower - Green Crack

About this product

BLCK is HUXTON's devotion to uncompromising quality. Our flower is small-batch, hand-selected before being hand-trimmed and slow-cured for 30 days in glass barrels. No one is transcending their premium genetics like HUXTON's BLCK. Available in eighth glass jars, half gram vape, and two half-gram prerolls.

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Don't let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack's sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a 'C') or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

HUXTON - We are good-time providers, dedicated to the craft of bringing happiness and enhanced experiences to everyone. Awarded Arizona's BEST CANNABIS FLOWER BRAND in 2018.