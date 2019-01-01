About this product
BLCK is HUXTON's devotion to uncompromising quality. Our flower is small-batch, hand-selected before being hand-trimmed and slow-cured for 30 days in glass barrels. No one is transcending their premium genetics like HUXTON's BLCK. Available in eighth glass jars, half gram vape, and two half-gram prerolls.
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.