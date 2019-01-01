About this product
This South African beauty is a wonderful, sweet smelling flower best known for its uplifting effects and medical-grade body relief. Enjoy Durban Cookies and find the energy and relief to get the most out of your day.
About this strain
Durban Cookies
Durban Cookies is the Durban Poison-dominant phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its invigorating mental energy and medical-grade body buzz, Durban Cookies offers a more energizing experience with powerful pain relieving qualities, making this sativa-dominant strain a top choice for patients treating aches throughout the day.