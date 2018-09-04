 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
HIFI | Cool Mint - Vape Pen

by HUXTON

A multi-strain, full-spectrum extract with added distillate and added terpenes from select essential oils. Mint terpenes are best known for blood circulation, stress reduction and muscle relief. Our HIFI cannabis strains are Green Crack, Cannalope Haze and Durban Poison. Set yourself free with HIFI, a potent ride that combines energy with euphoria. This blend is designed to amplify your night, boost your creativity, and unveil the secret powers you always knew you had.

CharlesNGreggo

I'm on this strain right now for the first time. I just finished Lemon Faderade and IMO this is a slightly happier high with no "headband" feeling. Light, airy, and happy with a confident relaxing feeling. Not as perfect as Girl Scout Cookies, but this one's going on the Jimmy Buffet list.

Green Crack

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

We are good-time providers, dedicated to the craft of bringing happiness and enhanced experiences to everyone. Awarded Arizona's BEST CANNABIS FLOWER BRAND in 2018.