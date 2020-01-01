 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
HIFI - Budlettes Eighth

by HUXTON

HIFI - Budlettes Eighth

About this product

A multi-strain profile of our favorite strains, best known for bringing energy and euphoria. Current HIFI strains: Green Crack, Cannalope Haze and Durban Poison. Set yourself free with HIFI, a potent ride that combines energy with euphoria. This blend is designed to amplify your night, boost your creativity, and unveil the secret powers you always knew you had.

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Don't let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack's sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a 'C') or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

We are good-time providers, dedicated to the craft of bringing happiness and enhanced experiences to everyone. Awarded Arizona's BEST CANNABIS FLOWER BRAND in 2018.