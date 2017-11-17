 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Maui Wowie

by HUXTON

5.01
HUXTON Cannabis Flower Maui Wowie

About this product

This native Hawaiian genetic comes stacked with aromas of tangerine and island citrus. Look for a unique bud structure and sweet smoke to provide a fresh energetic experience.

5.01

PhatTommy

You know how it is when you "qualify" for a promo gram at a "Patient Appreciation" event? Well, I got some Huxton Maui Waui, took it home, and crushed it up. Really pale buds were CAKED with kief, just splendid looking. with a strong musky sweetness, my mouth was watering. I decided to go all m"Old School" and roll a sliff. I smoked way less than half and had to take a break. It hit like in the old days, which brought back cool memories. I have read that the original could not surpass the 15% mark for THC, but I think this stuff jumped right over it (which is more than I can say for myself). Once I leveled off, I enjoyed a peaceful couple og hours just sketcking and listening to Oldies. It was a "time capsule" wrapped in a Raw wrapper. (PhatTommy Says)

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

About this brand

We are good-time providers, dedicated to the craft of bringing happiness and enhanced experiences to everyone. Awarded Arizona's BEST CANNABIS FLOWER BRAND in 2018.