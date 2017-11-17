Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This native Hawaiian genetic comes stacked with aromas of tangerine and island citrus. Look for a unique bud structure and sweet smoke to provide a fresh energetic experience.
on November 17th, 2017
You know how it is when you "qualify" for a promo gram at a "Patient Appreciation" event? Well, I got some Huxton Maui Waui, took it home, and crushed it up. Really pale buds were CAKED with kief, just splendid looking. with a strong musky sweetness, my mouth was watering. I decided to go all m"Old School" and roll a sliff. I smoked way less than half and had to take a break. It hit like in the old days, which brought back cool memories. I have read that the original could not surpass the 15% mark for THC, but I think this stuff jumped right over it (which is more than I can say for myself). Once I leveled off, I enjoyed a peaceful couple og hours just sketcking and listening to Oldies. It was a "time capsule" wrapped in a Raw wrapper. (PhatTommy Says)
Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.