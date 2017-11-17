PhatTommy on November 17th, 2017

You know how it is when you "qualify" for a promo gram at a "Patient Appreciation" event? Well, I got some Huxton Maui Waui, took it home, and crushed it up. Really pale buds were CAKED with kief, just splendid looking. with a strong musky sweetness, my mouth was watering. I decided to go all m"Old School" and roll a sliff. I smoked way less than half and had to take a break. It hit like in the old days, which brought back cool memories. I have read that the original could not surpass the 15% mark for THC, but I think this stuff jumped right over it (which is more than I can say for myself). Once I leveled off, I enjoyed a peaceful couple og hours just sketcking and listening to Oldies. It was a "time capsule" wrapped in a Raw wrapper. (PhatTommy Says)