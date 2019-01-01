RISE | Café Latte Vape Pen
About this product
A multi-strain, full-spectrum extract with added distillate and added terpenes from select essential oil sources. Terpenes from whole espresso bean, vanilla bean, and cinnamon bark are best known for antiviral, anti-oxidant and blood circulation. Our Rise cannabis strains are Maui Wowie, Durban Cookies and Agent Orange. Restore your vitality with RISE, a sessionable blend, designed to keep you focused and productive. Pairs great with exercise, work and multi-hour conversations about changing the world.
About this strain
Maui Wowie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.