A multi-strain, full-spectrum extract with added distillate and added terpenes from select essential oils. Coriander, vanilla and ginger terpenes are best known for (well.. a whole lot. But here are a few.) digestion, skin restoration and anti-inflammatory. Our ZEN cannabis strains are Wonder Woman OG, Blue Dream and Master Kush. Find your peace with ZEN, a smooth harmony of relaxation and rejuvenation. Take a moment for yourself and pair with a night in, the quiet outdoors, or a ridiculously comfortable outfit.