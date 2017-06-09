Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
A multi-strain, full-spectrum extract with added distillate and added terpenes from select essential oils. Coriander, vanilla and ginger terpenes are best known for (well.. a whole lot. But here are a few.) digestion, skin restoration and anti-inflammatory. Our ZEN cannabis strains are Wonder Woman OG, Blue Dream and Master Kush. Find your peace with ZEN, a smooth harmony of relaxation and rejuvenation. Take a moment for yourself and pair with a night in, the quiet outdoors, or a ridiculously comfortable outfit.
Yoi just wanna thank ypu guys for a great product. I love to was the pen works. It look and works great. Wish i could get more. Items at my dispensary. Do u make shatter?