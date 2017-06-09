 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Zen | Wild Tea Vape Pen

Zen | Wild Tea Vape Pen

by HUXTON

Skip to Reviews
5.01
HUXTON Concentrates Cartridges Zen | Wild Tea Vape Pen
HUXTON Concentrates Cartridges Zen | Wild Tea Vape Pen

$32.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A multi-strain, full-spectrum extract with added distillate and added terpenes from select essential oils. Coriander, vanilla and ginger terpenes are best known for (well.. a whole lot. But here are a few.) digestion, skin restoration and anti-inflammatory. Our ZEN cannabis strains are Wonder Woman OG, Blue Dream and Master Kush. Find your peace with ZEN, a smooth harmony of relaxation and rejuvenation. Take a moment for yourself and pair with a night in, the quiet outdoors, or a ridiculously comfortable outfit.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

derek1986

Yoi just wanna thank ypu guys for a great product. I love to was the pen works. It look and works great. Wish i could get more. Items at my dispensary. Do u make shatter?

About this strain

Wonder Woman OG

Wonder Woman OG

About this brand

HUXTON Logo
We are good-time providers, dedicated to the craft of bringing happiness and enhanced experiences to everyone. Awarded Arizona's BEST CANNABIS FLOWER BRAND in 2018.