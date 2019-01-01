About this product

A multi-strain, full-spectrum extract with added distillate and added terpenes from select essential oil sources. Clementine skins and vanilla oils are known for immunity boost, anti-inflammation, and blood circulation. Our ZEN cannabis strains are Wonder Woman OG, Blue Dream and Master Kush. Find your peace with ZEN, a smooth harmony of relaxation and rejuvenation. Take a moment for yourself and pair with a night in, the quiet outdoors, or a ridiculously comfortable outfit.