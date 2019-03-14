naldap
on March 14th, 2019
I added the Hybrid Health CBD 300mg oil to my daily self-care practice and got astonishing results. Combined with my daily intake of EVOO this tincture has helped me to reach levels of pain relief and inflammation control that I have been unable to match with either over the counter or prescription pain medications. I would strongly recommend that anyone suffering from chronic pain issues give this product a try. I have made this a part of my daily life for good reason!