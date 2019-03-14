 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Hybrid Health CBD - 300mg

Hybrid Health CBD - 300mg

by Hybrid Health

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Hybrid Health Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Hybrid Health CBD - 300mg

$25.00MSRP

Learn More

About this product

300mg of CBD in a full spectrum naturally flavored oil blended from organic North Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee hemp. A great product at a great price. Perfect for those starting a CBD regimen who want to balance their endocannabinoid system, sleep better and improve overall well-being.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

naldap

I added the Hybrid Health CBD 300mg oil to my daily self-care practice and got astonishing results. Combined with my daily intake of EVOO this tincture has helped me to reach levels of pain relief and inflammation control that I have been unable to match with either over the counter or prescription pain medications. I would strongly recommend that anyone suffering from chronic pain issues give this product a try. I have made this a part of my daily life for good reason!

About this brand

Hybrid Health Logo
Hybrid Health is a company that sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD). We also think of ourselves as a community for those open to, and seeking, wellness alternatives. The entire Hybrid Health team are customers ourselves, so as true believers in our CBD products, we’ll take the time to make sure your needs are met. It’s wonderful that hemp CBD is, or soon will be, part of your nutritional regimen. We always recommended consulting a healthcare provider before taking any supplement, and we hope our blog can be a helpful, central hub for information. If you have any questions about hemp cannabidiol (CBD), don’t hesitate to ask. We will always try to get back to you the same business day, or if after hours, the next business day. Why choose Hybrid Health for your hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products? • We are a true CBD superstore • Offering an array of organic CBD brands & products • All products have been 3rd party tested • Proudly serving the entire United States from North Carolina • Family owned & operated • Great products at great prices We greatly appreciate your interest in Hybrid Health and look forward to contributing to your well­being. If you are looking to buy CBD oil and hemp products online we invite you to take a tour through our website today.