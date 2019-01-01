About this product
UNDISCLOSED GENETICS! Taste like fuel and smells like paint thinner! Atom Splitter is sure to one on one's butt! COMING SOON!
Hydro Empire
HYDRO EMPIRE: TIER 3 HYDROPONICS GROWER/PRODUCER/PROCESSOR Our motto at HYDRO EMPIRE is, "Ditch the Dirt!" HYDRO EMPIRE specializes in commercial Super Grow Systems, Aeroponics, Fogponics. HYDROPONICS! HYDRO Empire's mission is to supply clean, top self Cannabis, while remaining environment-friendly, and cautious of our carbon footprint.