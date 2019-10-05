 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. BLACKBERRY CREAM

BLACKBERRY CREAM

by Hydro Empire

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Hydro Empire Cannabis Flower BLACKBERRY CREAM
Hydro Empire Cannabis Flower BLACKBERRY CREAM
Hydro Empire Cannabis Flower BLACKBERRY CREAM

$12.00MSRP

About this product

BLACKBERRY CREAM is an indica dominant hybrid and a HYDRO EMPIRE, farm favorite! It has very creamy flavor profile, and a proven efficacy in the treatment of anxiety!

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Daad13

Some of the strongest and tastiest cannabis I've smoked and I've been smoking since I was 14.

About this brand

Hydro Empire Logo
HYDRO EMPIRE: TIER 3 HYDROPONICS GROWER/PRODUCER/PROCESSOR Our motto at HYDRO EMPIRE is, "Ditch the Dirt!" HYDRO EMPIRE specializes in commercial Super Grow Systems, Aeroponics, Fogponics. HYDROPONICS! HYDRO Empire's mission is to supply clean, top self Cannabis, while remaining environment-friendly, and cautious of our carbon footprint.