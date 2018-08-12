Cherrypie151
on August 12th, 2018
Omg the smell hits so hard when you hear the pop of the tube so fruity I love the energic high and motivation I get from orange fruity pebbles YABADABADOOB for sure buying this again
All Flower Pre rolls, available in all strain.
