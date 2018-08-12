 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. HYDRO EMPIRE, YABADABADOOB

HYDRO EMPIRE, YABADABADOOB

by Hydro Empire

4.01
$12.00MSRP

About this product

All Flower Pre rolls, available in all strain.

1 customer review

4.01

Cherrypie151

Omg the smell hits so hard when you hear the pop of the tube so fruity I love the energic high and motivation I get from orange fruity pebbles YABADABADOOB for sure buying this again

About this brand

Hydro Empire Logo
HYDRO EMPIRE: TIER 3 HYDROPONICS GROWER/PRODUCER/PROCESSOR Our motto at HYDRO EMPIRE is, "Ditch the Dirt!" HYDRO EMPIRE specializes in commercial Super Grow Systems, Aeroponics, Fogponics. HYDROPONICS! HYDRO Empire's mission is to supply clean, top self Cannabis, while remaining environment-friendly, and cautious of our carbon footprint.