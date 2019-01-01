About this product
Killer Grape is High in Terpenes! Cross of Killer Queen×Querkle! Extremely enjoyable strain for everyone! KILLER GRAPE is a hybrid, gut it grows like and Indica, tastes like an Indica, and tests like an Indica!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Hydro Empire
HYDRO EMPIRE: TIER 3 HYDROPONICS GROWER/PRODUCER/PROCESSOR Our motto at HYDRO EMPIRE is, "Ditch the Dirt!" HYDRO EMPIRE specializes in commercial Super Grow Systems, Aeroponics, Fogponics. HYDROPONICS! HYDRO Empire's mission is to supply clean, top self Cannabis, while remaining environment-friendly, and cautious of our carbon footprint.