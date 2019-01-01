 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Killer Grape Sugar Wax

Killer Grape Sugar Wax

by Hydro Empire

Write a review
Hydro Empire Concentrates Solvent Killer Grape Sugar Wax
Hydro Empire Concentrates Solvent Killer Grape Sugar Wax

$25.00MSRP

About this product

THC/THCA 62% TERPENES 6.5%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Killer Grape

Killer Grape

A cross between Killer Queen and Querkle, Killer Grape is a heavy-handed 50/50 hybrid strain that deals a stupefying blast of cerebral euphoria and deeply relaxing effects. Lavender and purple hues tinge leaves and buds underneath a dusty coat of snow-white resin. This strain from Subcool's The Dank gets its name from the sour grape aroma its buds carry, which is accented by spicy, hashy undertones.

About this brand

Hydro Empire Logo
HYDRO EMPIRE: TIER 3 HYDROPONICS GROWER/PRODUCER/PROCESSOR Our motto at HYDRO EMPIRE is, "Ditch the Dirt!" HYDRO EMPIRE specializes in commercial Super Grow Systems, Aeroponics, Fogponics. HYDROPONICS! HYDRO Empire's mission is to supply clean, top self Cannabis, while remaining environment-friendly, and cautious of our carbon footprint.