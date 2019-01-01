About this product
Kimbo Kush is an indica dominant hybrid, high in Myrcene & Limonene Terpines! Certain to help one RELAX, after a long day, week, or whenever one feels the need.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Hydro Empire
HYDRO EMPIRE: TIER 3 HYDROPONICS GROWER/PRODUCER/PROCESSOR Our motto at HYDRO EMPIRE is, "Ditch the Dirt!" HYDRO EMPIRE specializes in commercial Super Grow Systems, Aeroponics, Fogponics. HYDROPONICS! HYDRO Empire's mission is to supply clean, top self Cannabis, while remaining environment-friendly, and cautious of our carbon footprint.