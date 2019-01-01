 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Kimbo Kush

Kimbo Kush

by Hydro Empire

Write a review
Hydro Empire Cannabis Flower Kimbo Kush

$12.00MSRP

About this product

Kimbo Kush is an indica dominant hybrid, high in Myrcene & Limonene Terpines! Certain to help one RELAX, after a long day, week, or whenever one feels the need.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hydro Empire Logo
HYDRO EMPIRE: TIER 3 HYDROPONICS GROWER/PRODUCER/PROCESSOR Our motto at HYDRO EMPIRE is, "Ditch the Dirt!" HYDRO EMPIRE specializes in commercial Super Grow Systems, Aeroponics, Fogponics. HYDROPONICS! HYDRO Empire's mission is to supply clean, top self Cannabis, while remaining environment-friendly, and cautious of our carbon footprint.