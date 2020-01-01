About this product

Covert Grow Tents are the solution to growing on a budget while keeping the quality of your garden in tip top shape. These tents are manufactured from quality materials that are built to last. Covert is designed to be portable, which is why it comes with own carrying bag so your tent moves where you need it to. House your entire garden and all of its components in an easy-to-assemble, highly reflective grow tent. Control the mess and maintain a low profile without the need to build a grow room from scratch. Plant Count: The Covert 2' x 2' Grow Tent is great for mother plants or growing 1-2 small to medium sized plants full cycle. Covert has you and your garden covered! Durable & Strong The solid metal frame has reinforced connections at the corners and will support well over 150 lbs. of equipment like grow lights, carbon filters, fans and more! Sturdy 3/4"" poles are powder coated for added durability and are easy to assemble with "bulletproof" corner connectors. Thick 600D thread count density exterior is double stitched around all corners and zippers for added strength. Durable all metal zipper made for repetitive use with light proof backing means no light leaks. Diamond texture mylar interior increases reflective surface area and makes sure no precious light is wasted. The light and ventilation kit pictured here are easily supported by the reliable frame of the tent. The quality materials are noticeable in every aspet of this tent. Great Design From Top To Bottom The design of these grow tents was thought out carefully with the placement of the electrical cord ports as well as extra ducting ports for air-cooled reflectors and a ventilation system. The front door can be easily held back out of your way with the included door clip. The mesh micro pre-filter vents located on the back of the tent allow for maximum airflow without letting any foreign pests or particles into the environment. Large front access door makes checking on your plants a breeze. The spill-proof tray can be removed and cleaned after each run for a sterile growing environment. Lined with the same reflective mylar interior that bounces back any light to the bottom of the canopy. Includes a convenient tool pouch located inside the tent for storing your often used tools or nutrients. Easy To Assemble Covert Grow Tents are easily assembled with only one person, although a helping hand from a friend makes the job go quicker. The strong "bulletproof" corners connectors just slid and snap in place to create an extremely sturdy frame. Tent fabric simply slips over the frame and is easily zipped onto the frame for a snug fit. Multiple Uses Not only are Covert Grow Tents an absolutely great value as a stand-alone grow tent, but they are also often used after harvesting your plants as an enclosed drying room. This allows you to manage your temperature and humidity levels better than in an open room and keeps your sticky plants free of any contaminants like pet hair, dust, and particles. If trimming your harvest when wet, consider hanging a drying rack from the ceiling of the tent for a more even drying process. Bring Your Tent & Garden To Life Choose your preferred Grow Light and Ventilation accessories or have one of our experienced sales representatives help you make an informed decision. Fill your tent from top to bottom with the right tools for your job. There are endless combinations of lights and accessories you can choose from, but, if you prefer to have all the essential parts for your grow tent bundled, check out our Covert Grow Tent Kits Set up your Covert Grow Tent any way you like! Possibilities are endless - Turn any Covert Grow Tent into your own personal plant paradise. You can choose your lights, your grow method, your accessories, its your garden! Features: •Set-Up Dimensions (LxWxH) - 24" x 24" x 55 ½" •Thick 600D Thread Count Density •95% Reflective Diamond Texture Mylar Inside •100% Light-Proof •Strong Easy Zip Zipper with Light-Proof Backing •Strong 3/4" Black Powder Coated Steel Poles •Heavy-Duty "Bulletproof" Plastic Reinforced Corner Connectors •One 3" Electrical Cord Port •Three 7" Air Tight & Light Proof Dual Clinching Ducting Ports •One Mesh Pre-Filter Vent •Easy Access Viewing Window •Convenient Tool Pouch •Removable Spill Tray •Heavy Duty Hanging Bars Hold Over 150 Lbs. of Equipment •Quick & Easy Assembly - No Tools Required •Includes Detailed Instructions