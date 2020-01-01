About this product

This LED grow light features the newest technology available in the industry, and when paired with the optional Covert Master Lighting Controller, you will have complete control over your grow with on/off timing, high-temp shut-off, auto-dimming and more! The 48" x 96" x 84.5" footprint of the included Covert Grow Tent is the perfect fit for 12 or more medium to large plants and gives you plenty of room to easily tend to your crop throughout your growing cycle. The unique multi-bar configuration of the LED, inspired by the new Gavita LED, give you an even spread of light over your plants with a total PPF output of 525 umol/s. Low heat, low energy consumption, and high yields are just a few of the reasons LED lighting is considered the best option for grow tents. Regardless of what size tent you need, there is an LED option for you. With the included Covert ventilation kit, you will never experience any heat or humidity issues. This is just another reason why our grow tent packages are the perfect match for all home growers. No more worrying, we've got you covered! The Grow Tent Kit Includes: •Covert 4' x 8' Grow Tent •(x2) Covert LED-X 250 Watt Full-Spectrum LED Grow Light •6" Inline Exhaust Fan •6" Carbon Air Filter •Fan Speed Controller •6" Ducting with clamps •(x4) 6" Clip Fan •(x2) Light Hanger Packs •Light Timer •Thermometer / Hygrometer •Everything you need and nothing you don't We've made choosing an LED Grow Tent Kit very easy. No more trying to determine what products are designed to work together, our kits include products that were hand-picked by our staff, which also grows in these ourselves! We know how great these kits are, and you should too! Our base grow tent systems include the main necessary components such as a Grow Tent, LED Grow Light (with timer and hangers), Ventilation System (with air circulation clip fan), and a Humidity/Temperature Monitor. The Covert 4' x 8' Grow Tent •The grow tent is a very important part of the system. The grow tent is crucial to keeping your growing environment clean and free of foreign particles and pests. Keeping the environment sanitary will help prevent any potential issues throughout your growing cycle. The micro-mesh pre-filters prevent unwanted guests from infiltrating your precious grow. The dual-clinching ducting ports and strong zippers mean your environment is completely sealed from the outside world. •Using an enclosed indoor grow tent to house your plants means you can perfectly manage your humidity and temperature easier than you could in an open room or closet. The intelligent design of these grow tents makes it easy to install the ventilation and air circulation system. •Covert Grow Tents are also very strong and durable. The thick 600D thread count canvas surrounds the heavy-duty metal frame, which can hold up to 150 lbs or grow lights, ventilation systems and more! This light proof grow tent does not allow any light to penetrate inside the environment. Not only will you get an optimal space for your plants to grow, but the grow tent will also serve a double use as a drying tent. Once your plants are ready to harvest, just take down your grow light, cut down your plants, and hang them from the top crossbars. Now your finished plants have a clean place to hand dry before trimming and curing. The Covert LED-X 250 Watt Full-Spectrum LED Grow Light: •With only 250 watts pulled from the wall, the all-new Covert LED-X series grow light provides a complete full spectrum ideal for the vegetative stage through the flowering phase, resulting in increased crop quality and yields over similar wattage LED's on the market. The design of these fixtures allow light to be spread throughout the entire footprint more evenly, reducing hotspots and delivering uniform levels of photosynthesis flux density, or PPFD. •The 250 watt Covert LED-X is designed to cover a vegetative footprint of up to 5' x 5' and 4' x 8' in flower. These low profile, lightweight fixtures are perfect for grow tents or smaller grows. The recommended hanging height for this light is between 6" - 12" above the canopy. All Covert LED-X Series lights are controllable with the optional Covert Lighting Controller (sold separately). NOTE: Included with the grow light are light hanger ratchets and a light timer. The Included Odor Ventilation Control Package: •The solution to your heat, humidity, and odor problems. We built this package with everything you need to keep your grow under control. •To go along with the ventilation kit, we have included a 6" clip fan to help circulate air and "make your plants dance". Keeping the air circulating in your tent will strengthen stems, keep temperatures and odors to the minimum, and help discourage pest and disease development. If you want to learn more, check out our post on grow room atmosphere and ventilation. The ventilation system is a crucial component of your grow tent kit, and will help manage excess temperature, humidity, and odors. Your garden is a living breathing system that needs to take in the fresh air and expel waste air and heat. This is especially important in an enclosed environment like a grow tent. This is why the Covert Ventilations System is a must-have.