About this product

Perfect for use in grow tents, grow rooms or any enclosed grow to remove odor and improve the quality of the air. Hydrobuilder Covert Carbon Filters will purify and filter out any unwanted molds, spores, dust, pollen, odors and any other particles that can have adverse effects on your plants. Cover Carbon Filters are designed with a 50mm thick bed of low-density virgin activated coal carbon that is precisely packed for even airflow, while maximizing the surface area of carbon to more easily hold on and absorb odor particles. Constructed with lightweight stainless steel mesh exterior that forces the air to evenly enter the packed carbon bed for a consistent long-lasting performance (12-18 months). All Covert Filters come with a re-usable pre-filter that will filter out the large particles before they enter the carbon bed which significantly extends the life of the virgin activated carbon. Covert Filters have a built-in flange that is easy to attach to ducting or an inline fan. The lightweight and compact design makes for easy hanging and saves space. • Machine packed activated virgin carbon allows for maximum air scrubbing • Highly effective, low-density virgin carbon • 50mm carbon bed ensures all air is cleaned • Inner and outer mesh provides 53% open area allowing increased air flow • Built-in flange • Includes pre-filter for prolonged filter life • Lightweight construction allows for easy hanging • No maintenance required • Long lifespan (12-18 months) For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!