 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Climate controls
  5. Hydrobuilder Covert Carbon Filter 8" x 39", 950 CFM

Hydrobuilder Covert Carbon Filter 8" x 39", 950 CFM

by Hydrobuilder

Write a review
Hydrobuilder Growing Climate Controls Hydrobuilder Covert Carbon Filter 8" x 39", 950 CFM
Hydrobuilder Growing Climate Controls Hydrobuilder Covert Carbon Filter 8" x 39", 950 CFM
Hydrobuilder Growing Climate Controls Hydrobuilder Covert Carbon Filter 8" x 39", 950 CFM

About this product

Perfect for use in grow tents, grow rooms or any enclosed grow to remove odor and improve the quality of the air. Hydrobuilder Covert Carbon Filters will purify and filter out any unwanted molds, spores, dust, pollen, odors and any other particles that can have adverse effects on your plants. Cover Carbon Filters are designed with a 50mm thick bed of low-density virgin activated coal carbon that is precisely packed for even airflow, while maximizing the surface area of carbon to more easily hold on and absorb odor particles. Constructed with lightweight stainless steel mesh exterior that forces the air to evenly enter the packed carbon bed for a consistent long-lasting performance (12-18 months). All Covert Filters come with a re-usable pre-filter that will filter out the large particles before they enter the carbon bed which significantly extends the life of the virgin activated carbon. Covert Filters have a built-in flange that is easy to attach to ducting or an inline fan. The lightweight and compact design makes for easy hanging and saves space. • Machine packed activated virgin carbon allows for maximum air scrubbing • Highly effective, low-density virgin carbon • 50mm carbon bed ensures all air is cleaned • Inner and outer mesh provides 53% open area allowing increased air flow • Built-in flange • Includes pre-filter for prolonged filter life • Lightweight construction allows for easy hanging • No maintenance required • Long lifespan (12-18 months) For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hydrobuilder Logo
Located in Chico, California, Hydrobuilder.com was started to provide a one-stop shop of competitively priced, quality products backed by a knowledgeable staff of passionate horticulturists. Chico is a great city, where small-town vibes create a strong sense of community. We are surrounded by almond orchards and home to one of the largest municipal parks in the country, Bidwell. We are lucky to call Chico home and it’s so important to us as a locally grown business that we give back and stay connected to our community.