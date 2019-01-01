About this product

Take control of your indoor grow room with the flexibility and performance of a quality Delux brand ballast! The Delux 1000 Watt Dimmable Electronic Digital Ballast has a dimmable switch that allows you to run your ballast at 600 watts, 750 watts, 1000 watts or Super Lumen power, which enables you to control the footprint and power usage of your HID lighting. Delux series ballasts run both Metal Halide (MH) or High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) bulbs and are best paired with Delux brand bulbs. Delux ballasts are extremely high frequency and work perfectly with standard lamps and double-ended lamps. The internal fan is very quiet and keeps all parts cool and running smoothly. Delux Digital Ballasts are compatible with all standard brand reflectors and hoods. Features • Dimmable feature allows you to run at 600, 750 or 1000 watts • Runs 15% cooler than other digital ballasts on the market • "Soft Start" program allows multiple ballasts to start up at the same time • Strikes both Metal Halide (MH) and High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) lamps • Engineered to work best when paired with Delux brand bulbs • Runs on 120 or 240-volt power, 50/60Hz • External breaker system protects against power surges • Comes with an 8 ft power cord • 1-Year manufacturers warranty • CE & UL listed Specifications • Bulb Type: Metal-Halide or High-Pressure Sodium (MH or HPS) • Dimming Settings: 100%, 75%, or 50% • Voltage: 120/240 VAC • Frequency: 50/60 Hz • Warranty: 1 Year • Amperage: 8.6A @ 120V, 4.3A @ 240V • Crest Factor (CF): 1.7% • Total Harmonic Distortion (THD): >10% • Operating Temperature: -22 to 131F (-30 to 55C) • Power Factor: >0.99 Why Use Digital Ballasts? • Stronger Lumen Output- Up to 20% more lumen output than some old style magnetic ballasts. The more light that your plants receive equals more yield! • Consistent Light Output - Digital ballasts provide a more consistent electrical current to the bulb, resulting in longer lasting bulbs that function at a higher level with minimal to no flickering. • Efficiency - Digital ballasts run quieter and cooler and are more gentle on the bulb than magnetic ballasts. • Less Heat - Digital ballasts generate less heat than their magnetic counterpart, which means less effort and money spent on cooling down your grow room. For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!