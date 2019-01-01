About this product
Delux Grow Light Reflectors are a great choice for cooling your HPS or MH grow lamps in grow tents or grow rooms. These lightweight and compact reflectors are super easy to hang and are great for experienced and new growers alike. They feature a completely sealed tempered glass lens with latches to keep the lens from falling un-expectingly and makes bulb changes a breeze. Built with solid powder coated steel that will last forever, even in harsh conditions of a grow room. The 6" built-on flanges make connecting air ducting simple. Comes fully assembled with a pre-installed lamp socket and 15 ft cord. Delux 6" Air-Cooled Reflector Specifications: • Actual Reflector Dimensions (LxWxH): 24" x 13.5" x 7" • High-quality reflective aluminum insert • Steel constructed body with white powder coating • Fully sealed tempered glass lens with safety latch • Accepts Single Ended HPS & MH Lamps (Standard E39 Mogul Base) • Built-on 6" flanges for air ducting • 15ft power cord • Lightweight and easy to set-up • Includes Detailed Instructions For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!
